2 hours ago
Exclusive: Synthetic Fuel Plant will Convert Municipal Trash into Aviation Fuel
2 hours ago
Exclusive: Focus on Pipeline Safety and Efficiency with WeldFit
3 hours ago
Incident with multiple tankers in Gulf of Oman raises concerns in oil market
4 hours ago
Halliburton and Voltagrid team to reduce Chesapeake Energy’s Marcellus shale emissions
5 hours ago
Razor Energy Corp. announces strategic light oil consolidation acquisition in Swan Hills, Alberta enhancing oil & gas, geothermal power, carbon capture, and hydrogen production opportunities
5 hours ago
Chesapeake Energy’s future muddied by executive departures, strategy shifts

[Amend] Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4/A

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Lindeman Steven W
(Last) (First) (Middle)
840 GESSNER ROAD, SUITE 1400
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77024
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CABOT OIL & GAS CORP [ COG ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Sr Vice Pres, EHS and Eng
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/11/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
03/12/2021 		6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 03/11/2021 S 35,500 D $19.34(1) 177,586(2) D
Common Stock 25,616 I Held in 401(k) Plan.(3)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $19.33 to $19.37, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, any security holder of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
2. This Form 4A is being filed to correct a clerical error in which the original Form 4 filed on 03/12/2021 misstated the amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction as 117,586 when it should have been 177,586.
3. Based on a statement dated February 28, 2021 for shares held by the reporting person under the Cabot Oil & Gas Savings Investment Plan.
Remarks:
Deidre L. Shearer, Attorney-in-Fact for Steven W. Lindeman 08/04/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.