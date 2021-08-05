[Amend] Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4/A

SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GULFPORT ENERGY CORP [ GPOR ]
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(Month/Day/Year)
08/02/2021
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
(Month/Day/Year)
08/04/2021
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
|(1)
|08/02/2021(2)
|P
|55
|(1)
|(1)
|Common Stock
|3,929
|$4,825
|22,888(3)
|D(4)(5)
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Each holder of shares of the Issuer's Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") has the right, at its option and at any time, to convert all or a portion of the shares of Preferred Stock that it holds into a number of shares of the Issuer's common stock equal to the quotient obtained by dividing (x) the product obtained by multiplying (i) the Liquidation Preference times (ii) an amount equal to one (1) plus the Per Share Makewhole Amount (as defined in the Preferred Terms) on the date of conversion, by (y) $14.00 per share (each as described in, and subject to the terms of, the definitive documentation governing the Preferred Stock.)
|2. On August 4, 2021, the Reporting Persons filed a Form 4 which inadvertently reported an incorrect transaction date in Table II of the Form 4. This amendment is being filed solely to reflect the correct transaction date of August 2, 2021.
|3. Includes 405 shares of Preferred Stock acquired as a payment-in-kind dividend.
|4. Silver Point Capital, L.P. ("Silver Point") or its wholly owned subsidiaries are the investment managers of Silver Point Capital Fund, L.P., Silver Point Capital Offshore Master Fund, L.P., Silver Point Distressed Opportunities Fund, L.P., Silver Point Distressed Opportunities Offshore Master Fund, L.P., Silver Point Distressed Opportunity Institutional Partners, L.P. and Silver Point Distressed Opportunity Institutional Partners Master Fund (Offshore), L.P. (the "Funds") and, by reason of such status, may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of all the reported securities held by the Funds. Silver Point Capital Management, LLC ("Management") is the general partner of Silver Point and as a result may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of all securities held by the Funds. [cont.]
|5. Messrs. Edward A. Mule and Robert J. O'Shea are each members of Management and as a result may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of all the securities held by the Funds. Silver Point, Management and Messrs. Mule and O'Shea disclaim beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by Funds except to the extent of their pecuniary interests.
|Remarks:
|/s/ Steven Weiser, Authorized Signatory on behalf of Silver Point Capital, L.P.
|08/05/2021
|/s/ Steven Weiser (as attorney-in-fact on behalf of Edward A Mule, individually)
|08/05/2021
|/s/ Steven Weiser (as attorney-in-fact on behalf of Robert J. O'Shea, individually)
|08/05/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
|Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
|** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
|Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
|Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.