[Amend] Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4/A

360 Company Releases
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Hamm Harold Thomas
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O HAMM CAPITAL LLC
P.O. BOX 1295
(Street)
OKLAHOMA CITY OK 73101
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC [ CLR ]
(Check all applicable)
Director X 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) X Other (specify below)
Member of 10% owner group (2)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
02/10/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
02/14/2022 		6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
1. This Form 4 amendment is being filed to correct a filing error made by the vendor engaged to provide EDGAR filing services on behalf of another reporting person. On February 14, 2022, a Form 4 was erroneously filed with respect to the Reporting Person disclosing transactions and beneficial ownership positions attributable to such other reporting person. The Reporting Person did not engage in the reported transactions nor does the Reporting Person have the beneficial ownership positions reflected in the Form 4 erroneously filed with respect to the Reporting Person on February 14, 2022.
Remarks:
2. The Reporting Person is a member of a "group" for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act.
/s/ Debra Richards, Attorney-in-Fact 02/15/2022
