[Amend]Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K/A

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by EQT Corporation (the “Company”) on September 27, 2021 (the “Original Form 8-K”), on September 24, 2021, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company approved an increase in the size of the Board from eleven to twelve directors and subsequently appointed Frank C. Hu to serve as a director on the Board, each effective as of October 19, 2021. The Original Form 8-K disclosed that Mr. Hu’s appointment to serve on the Board’s committee(s) would be determined at a later date.
On October 19, 2021, the Board appointed Mr. Hu to serve on the following standing committees of the Board: the Audit Committee and the Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility Committee.
Except as set forth herein, the disclosures made in the Original Form 8-K remain unchanged.
