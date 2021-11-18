[Amend]Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K/A

The board of directors of Parent has unanimously approved the Merger Agreement and the Merger.

The Company, Parent and Merger Sub have each made customary representations and warranties and agreed to customary covenants in the Merger Agreement. The Merger is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including, among others, (a) the accuracy of the representations and warranties of each Party (subject to specified materiality standards), (b) compliance by each Party in all material respects with their respective covenants, and (c) the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”). The Merger Agreement also provides for certain termination rights for both the Company and Parent, including if the Merger is not consummated on or before January 31, 2022.

In connection with the closing of the Merger, Parent will enter into a registration rights agreement (the “Registration Rights Agreement”) with all holders of interests in the Company (the “Holders”) that will receive a portion of the Stock Consideration to be issued at the closing of the Merger (the “Issuance”). Pursuant to the Registration Rights Agreement, among other things, Parent (a) is required to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-3 registering for resale the shares of Parent’s common stock received by the Holders as part of the Issuance (the “Shelf Registration Statement”) and (b) will grant certain Holders certain underwritten shelf offering request and piggyback registration rights. In connection with entering into the Registration Rights Agreement, Parent will also enter into lockup agreements with certain Holders who, in the aggregate, will receive approximately 90% of the Stock Consideration (the “Lockup Agreements”), pursuant to which, among other things, each such Holder will agree to sell only up to a certain specified portion of the Stock Consideration received in the Issuance as follows: the Holders subject to the Lockup Agreements may (i) not sell or otherwise dispose of any Registrable Securities (as defined in the Registration Rights Agreement) on or before the date that is 30 days following the closing and (ii) sell up to an aggregate of 25% of the Registrable Securities beginning on the 31st day after closing pursuant to the Shelf Registration Statement, including pursuant to up to (a) one shelf underwritten offering on or before the date that is six months following closing and (b) two shelf underwritten offerings on or after the date that is six months following the closing. The foregoing descriptions of the Registration Rights Agreement and Lockup Agreements do not purport to be complete and are subject to, and qualified in their entirety by, the full text of the form of Registration Rights Agreement and form of Lockup Agreement attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2, respectively.

The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Merger Agreement have been made solely for the benefit of the Parties. In addition, such representations, warranties and covenants (a) have been made only for purposes of the Merger Agreement, (b) are subject to materiality qualifications contained in the Merger Agreement which may differ from what may be viewed as material by investors, (c) were made only as of the date of the Merger Agreement or such other date as is specified in the Merger Agreement and (d) have been included in the Merger Agreement for the purpose of allocating risk between the Parties rather than establishing matters as fact. Accordingly, the Merger Agreement is included with this filing only to provide investors with information regarding the terms of the Merger Agreement, and not to provide investors with any other factual information regarding the parties thereto or their respective businesses. Investors should not rely on the representations, warranties and covenants or any descriptions thereof as characterizations of the actual state of facts or condition of the Parties or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates. Moreover, information concerning the subject matter of the representations and warranties may change after the date of the Merger Agreement, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in Parent’s public disclosures. The Merger Agreement should not be read alone, but should instead be read in conjunction with the other information regarding Parent that is or will be contained in, or incorporated by reference into, the Parent’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that Parent files with the SEC.

The foregoing description of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Merger Agreement attached hereto as Exhibit 2.1.