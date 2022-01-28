[Amend]Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K/A

0001433270 true This Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A ("Amendment No. 1") is an amendment to the current report on Form 8-K of Antero Resources Corporation (the "Company"), filed on January 27, 2022 (the "Original Form 8-K"). Following the initial filing of the Original Form 8-K, the Company discovered an error in the redemption price disclosed therein with respect to its 5.0% senior notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). The Company is amending the Original Form 8-K to correct the redemption price with respect to the Notes, which will be redeemed at a redemption price of 101.250% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The disclosure contained in Item 7.01 of the Original Form 8-K is hereby amended and restated in its entirety by the disclosure contained in Item 7.01 of this Amendment No. 1. 0001433270 2022-01-27 2022-01-27 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

Explanatory Note

This Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A ("Amendment No. 1") is an amendment to the current report on Form 8-K of Antero Resources Corporation (the "Company"), filed on January 27, 2022 (the "Original Form 8-K"). Following the initial filing of the Original Form 8-K, the Company discovered an error in the redemption price disclosed therein with respect to its 5.0% senior notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). The Company is amending the Original Form 8-K to correct the redemption price with respect to the Notes, which will be redeemed at a redemption price of 101.250% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The disclosure contained in Item 7.01 of the Original Form 8-K is hereby amended and restated in its entirety by the disclosure contained in Item 7.01 of this Amendment No. 1.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 27, 2022, the Company issued a conditional notice of redemption (the “Notice”) with respect to its 5.0% senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Company gave holders of the Notes notice that, subject to the satisfaction of the condition precedent stated in the Notice, the Company will redeem all of the Notes outstanding on March 1, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price of 101.250% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest. As of January 27, 2022, there was $584.6 million aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding.

As permitted by the terms of the Notes, the Notice and the redemption of the Notes are conditioned upon the satisfaction of the condition precedent of the Company’s board of directors not having resolved that the redemption is no longer advisable and in the best interests of the Company. There can be no assurance that the redemption of the Notes will be consummated.

This Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the Notes. The information furnished in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report includes “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under the Company’s control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this report are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Although the Company believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions and expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, world health events and the other risks described under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

By: /s/ Michael N. Kennedy Michael N. Kennedy Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President –Finance

Dated: January 27, 2022