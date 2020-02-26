February 26, 2020 - 8:00 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Ameren Missouri boosts Smart Energy Plan after completing 900 projects in first year of plan to transform energy grid to benefit customers and communities Company files updated plan to increase investments ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), filed an updated Smart Energy Plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission. This five-year plan increases investments to $7.6 billion in continued grid modernization while leveraging the successes from the first year. "We are keeping our customers at the center of everything we do," said Marty Lyons, president of Ameren Missouri. "The Smart Energy Plan means investment in state-of-the-art technology, equipment and controls to reduce outages and restore power faster when they happen. We've been able to continue our system upgrades and create significant jobs while lowering rates over the last two years." To continue the transition to a cleaner energy future for everyone, Ameren Missouri expects to acquire two wind facilities this year. Clean solar generation is also part of the plan. This includes modernizing the energy grid to add more solar energy and battery storage on the system to boost reliability in rural areas. Ameren Missouri will install 120,000 smart electric meters this year starting in St. Charles. The smart meter rollout extends through 2025 when all Ameren Missouri customers are expected to have been upgraded to smart meters that can provide two-way system communication. Customers will have up-to-date information about energy usage about their home or business. When customers have more information about their energy usage, they can make better informed decisions. Last year, Ameren Missouri completed more than 900 projects across the state to bring smart technology and modern infrastructure to the electric grid. Examples of upgrades across Missouri include: 9,000 new storm-resilient utility poles

180+ smart switches to reduce outages

13 new or upgraded substations to serve growing communities and improve reliability In St. Louis, patients and doctors will now see fewer outages when every minute counts. With three separate projects completed, 10,000 local residents, businesses and hospitals benefit from a state-of-the-art substation, 10.5 miles of upgraded power lines and 200 stronger utility poles able to better withstand storms. These upgrades mean better reliability for three critical medical facilities, including a Level I Trauma Center and a children's specialty care center. In Jefferson City, Ameren Missouri installed an underground electric system in downtown to quickly detect outages and re-route power – taking potential outages at the local courthouse, state offices and police department from hours to seconds. The new system has two-way communication with the Ameren Missouri network enabling faster storm restoration. "Ameren Missouri will continue to invest in smart technology to provide reliable energy for our customers while also bringing them clean, renewable sources of power," said Lyons. "This plan helps customers now and for generations to come." To learn more, visit AmerenMissouri.com/SmartEnergyPlan. About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 130,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri. Forward Looking Statements

