Ameresco Partners with State of New Hampshire on an Energy Savings Performance Contract

Ameresco will implement energy conservation measures at state facilities throughout New Hampshire’s Seacoast region

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that it is partnering with the State of New Hampshire on an energy savings performance contract (ESPC) that will allow for energy conservation measures at over twenty state facilities throughout New Hampshire’s Seacoast Region.

The facilities that will receive energy conservation measures include buildings managed by several state agencies including Fish and Game, Employment Security, Natural and Cultural Resources, Transportation and Administrative Services. By utilizing an Energy Savings Performance Contract, the State of New Hampshire will save energy without incurring any up-front costs. The State of New Hampshire will pay for the energy improvements utilizing the energy savings, estimated to be over $4 million over the 20-year contract term.

“In addition to the cost savings and environmental benefits, we’re pleased that upon completion, this project will improve working conditions for New Hampshire state employees who work in these facilities,” said Karen Rantamaki, Director of Plant and Property Management. “It will also improve conditions for New Hampshire residents who visit these facilities, such as the Discovery Center, Seacoast Science Center and the Gregg Conservation Center.”

Specific energy conservation measures include lighting system improvements, new energy management systems, demand-controlled ventilation, chiller replacement, new windows, high-efficiency aquarium pumps, infiltration reductions, pipe insulation, new transformers, three solar PV arrays, and automatic temperature controls.

“Through an ESPC, New Hampshire’s Seacoast region is able to update 21 key state facilities to be more energy efficient” said David J. Anderson, Executive Vice President and Director at Ameresco. “We are proud to partner with the State of New Hampshire to help them create a more sustainable environment for visitors and workers of these facilities.”

The project is expected to be completed in March 2021.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2020.

