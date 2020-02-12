Ameresco to Expand Smart Energy Solution Portfolio with Turnkey LED Security Lighting Solutions for Electric Cooperatives

Turnkey solution enables electric cooperatives to begin saving energy immediately without impacting ongoing operations

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced a collaboration with Evluma, a leading manufacturer of LED security and area lighting, to provide turnkey LED solutions to electric cooperatives.

Ameresco and Evluma’s non-exclusive collaboration will directly empower a rapid change over from HID to LED lighting through a turnkey solution that includes financing. It enables cooperatives to begin saving energy immediately while providing public safety and other benefits of improved lighting to their members, all without impacting ongoing operations. Additionally, the solution offers a cost-effective approach to GIS audits of lighting assets, lighting design, fixture procurement, installation and recycling of old lights, all under one contract.

“This is a positive collaboration for electric co-ops, combining Ameresco’s project implementation expertise with Evluma’s market leading product offerings,” said Louis Maltezos, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “In addition, it enables electric co-ops to benefit from a seamless turnkey contract structure enabling rapid LED conversions.”

Utilizing Ameresco’s extensive lighting design expertise to select the most appropriate Evluma fixtures for different applications will ensure optimum performance and maximize energy savings. Having co-created their AreaMax product line with the aid of over 40 electric cooperatives, Evluma has served cooperative lighting needs for over 10 years.

“Evluma's patented Photocontrol FailsafeTM technology and the high efficacy provided by our AreaMax product line delivers immediate savings each time an HID security light is replaced,” said Evluma VP of Sales and Marketing David Tanonis. “This turnkey approach provides a way to accelerate those savings and deliver outstanding performance for the REC member and the utility.”

Electric cooperatives are a primary provider for most US rural residential security lighting through managed rental light programs. LED lighting is up to 70% more energy efficient than legacy HID lights and LED lighting offers significant maintenance savings. By utilizing this turnkey solution to perform a lighting conversion quickly, cooperatives can avoid costs that occur over an extended, multi-year roll out, or from a maintenance-based, failure-replacement model.

To learn more about Ameresco’s LED street and area lighting projects, visit www.ameresco.com/solution/energy-efficiency/led-street-and-area-lighting/.

About Evluma

Formed in 2008, Evluma is committed to developing affordable, long-lasting and environmentally low-impact LED lighting solutions that fundamentally change the landscape of the outdoor utility lighting market. Evluma’s high standard of customer service and background in innovative lighting technologies, automation and software design creatively ideate and inform its utility-grade products. Evluma is located in Renton, WA, USA.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a supplier’s agreement is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue related to such contract or of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period.

