27 seconds ago
Amid Coronavirus, steps President Trump must take to protect American energy
12 hours ago
Enverus helps steer energy companies enduring market challenges
15 hours ago
Devon Energy Provides Hedge Position Update
16 hours ago
Rattler Midstream LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., provides update
16 hours ago
Diamondback Provides Supplemental Operational Update
18 hours ago
Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Revised 2020 Capex Guidance and Update on Vietnam

Amid Coronavirus, steps President Trump must take to protect American energy

in Closing Bell Story / Energy News / Industry Insights & Opinions / Politics & Opinions / Popular 1   by

RealClear Energy

Oil & Gas 360 Publishers Note:

The American oil and gas industry has been navigating some very challenging times.  A variety of ideas have been floated recently regarding how the Trump administration should respond in order to support the US oil and gas industry, to preserve jobs and defend our national security.  The ideas addressed in the following article, co-authored by EnerCom’s Director of Consulting Services, appear to be an assertive and immediate response, and potential solution, that requires no government spending programs or Congressional approval.  Oil & Gas 360 welcomes your comments and ideas at [email protected]

 

 

U.S. oil is currently unprofitable for many ene...

Login or click here to subscribe

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice