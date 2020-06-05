2 hours ago
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Completes Strategic Recapitalization, Changes in Governance, Redetermination of Its Borrowing Base, and Selection of New Operator
3 hours ago
Premier Oil renegotiates deal to buy BP North Sea assets
4 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: A Stranded Nation – by Heidi McKillop
4 hours ago
Lower crude oil prices will mean less exploration and development
9 hours ago
Borr Drilling Limited – Completing Financial Restructuring and Conditions for Equity Offering
18 hours ago
Antero Midstream Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Thermal Power market worldwide will grow by a projected 4.2 Trillion Kilowatt-hours, during the analysis period

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice