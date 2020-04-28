1 hour ago
Amplify Energy Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

 April 28, 2020 - 5:00 PM EDT
HOUSTON, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report first quarter 2020 financial and operating results on May 6, 2020.  Following the announcement, management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company’s results.  Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 883-4379 (Conference ID: 7947106) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.amplifyenergy.com.  A replay of the call will be available on Amplify’s website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 7947106) for a fourteen-day period following the call.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore California, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Martyn Willsher – Interim CEO & CFO
(832) 219-9047
[email protected]

Eric Chang – Treasurer
(832) 219-9024
[email protected]

