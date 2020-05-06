Amplify Energy announces first quarter 2020 results and over $80 million of liquidity enhancement initiatives

Oil and Gas 360

HOUSTON, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) announced today its operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

Key Highlights

Liquidity Enhancement Initiatives:

— Reduced future operating expenses by approximately $18 million annually

— Reduced annualized general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses by approximately $2.5 million annually

— Reduced budgeted capital spending for the year by $19 million (41%) from $46 million to $27 million

— Monetized approximately $18 million of 2021 hedges

— Received $5.5 million of proceeds under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

— Applied for Beta royalty relief that is expected to generate $5 million per year of incremental revenue (assuming a $30/Bbl WTI price)

— Suspended quarterly dividend program

— Reduced future operating expenses by approximately $18 million annually — Reduced annualized general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses by approximately $2.5 million annually — Reduced budgeted capital spending for the year by $19 million (41%) from $46 million to $27 million — Monetized approximately $18 million of 2021 hedges — Received $5.5 million of proceeds under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) — Applied for Beta royalty relief that is expected to generate $5 million per year of incremental revenue (assuming a $30/Bbl WTI price) — Suspended quarterly dividend program During the first quarter this year we generated the following:

— Daily production of 29.7 MBoe/d, which was at the high end of quarterly guidance

— Net cash provided by operating activities of $13.1 million

— Adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million

— Daily production of 29.7 MBoe/d, which was at the high end of quarterly guidance — Net cash provided by operating activities of $13.1 million — Adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million Current mark-to-market hedge book value of $77 million as of May 1, 2020

Pro forma (1) Net Debt to Last Twelve Months (“LTM”) EBITDA of 2.8x as of March 31, 2020

Net Debt to Last Twelve Months (“LTM”) EBITDA of 2.8x as of March 31, 2020 As of May 1, 2020, net debt was $263 million, inclusive of $27 million of cash on hand

“The first quarter of 2020 was extremely challenging for the oil and gas industry and the global economy due to OPEC+ production increases and the COVID-19 pandemic. Our first priority during this period has been the well-being of our workforce and their families, and accordingly we have implemented strict measures to avoid infection and maintain employee safety at all of our locations. At this time, we are pleased to report that no Amplify employee has tested positive for COVID-19, and we are committed to exercising caution and remaining focused on safety as states endeavor to reopen their economies,” said Martyn Willsher, interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Amplify. “During this time of unprecedented and extremely low commodity prices, Amplify has executed several initiatives to better position the Company through the downturn, including significant decreases to operating and G&A expenses, substantial reductions to capital programs, the monetization of a portion of the Company’s 2021 in-the-money crude oil hedges, the receipt of loan proceeds from the federal government’s PPP program, Beta royalty relief and the suspension of the quarterly dividend.”

Mr. Willsher continued, ”Moving forward, our attractive hedge positions and low-decline asset base will be instrumental in generating positive free cash flow for the remainder of 2020 and beyond. While volatility and market headwinds have tested the Company, we remain confident that we are well-positioned to weather this unprecedented downturn and capitalize on the recovery in both commodity prices and the global economy.”

(1) Pro forma numbers include Amplify and Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (“Midstates”) results as though the companies were combined for the full period

Liquidity Enhancement Initiatives

Operating Cost and Corporate Overhead Reductions – The Amplify team performed a bottom-up evaluation to identify cost saving opportunities and has implemented several cost reduction projects that will significantly reduce operating cost and overhead (“cash G&A”). The Company has worked closely with its vendors to decrease costs associated with supplies and services, which are forecasted to generate approximately $18 million of annual savings. Additionally, the Company is expecting to deliver a $2.5 million annual savings in cash G&A expenses. These savings are expected to be partially realized in the second quarter and fully realized by the third quarter of 2020 and will positively impact Amplify’s free cash flow profile for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Capital Reductions – Amplify has reduced its capital spending budget for the year by 41% from an initial estimate of $46 million to a current estimate of $27 million. Amplify’s remaining capital expenditure budget for 2020 is approximately $12 million and is focused principally on maintenance capital projects, which are essential to equipment integrity and operational efficiency, and high rate of return workover projects.

Hedge Monetization – Amplify added additional liquidity to its balance sheet by monetizing 990,000 barrels of 2021 crude oil hedges (100% swaps) for total cash proceeds of approximately $18 million.

PPP Loan – On April 24, 2020, the Company received a $5.5 million loan under the PPP. The PPP was established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) to provide loans to qualifying businesses. The loans and accrued interest are forgivable after eight weeks provided that the borrower uses the loan proceeds for eligible purposes. At this time, the Company anticipates that a substantial majority of the loan proceeds will be forgiven under the program. The term of the Company’s PPP loan is two years with an annual interest rate of 1% and no payments of principal or interest due during the six-month period beginning on April 24, 2020.

Beta Field Royalty Relief – As discussed in the Company’s March 19, 2020 press release, due to the significant oil price reduction, Amplify expects to qualify for statutory royalty relief at its Beta field in the third quarter of 2020, subject to standard review by the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Once approved, Amplify’s royalty rate at Beta will decrease by 50%, resulting in increased production of approximately 500 Bbls/d and additional revenue of approximately $5 million per year assuming $30/Bbl WTI price.

Suspension of Quarterly Dividend Program – Amplify’s Board of Directors has decided to suspend the quarterly dividend program until further notice. This dividend suspension will result in increased retained cash of approximately $15 million annually (based on a quarterly dividend rate of $0.10 per share), which will further improve the Company’s liquidity.

Key Financial Results

First Quarter Fourth Quarter $ in millions 2020 2019 Average daily production (MBoe/d) 29.7 29.9 Total revenues $58.1 $77.9 Total assets $507.1 $877.5 Net Income (loss) (1) ($367.2 ) ($27.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) $17.2 $27.0 Net debt (2) $288.1 $285.0 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $13.1 $21.4 Total capital $15.3 $11.9

(1) Net loss for first quarter driven by $455.0 million asset impairments

(2) As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

Click here for full press release