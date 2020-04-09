An oil deal is still ‘tricky,’ prices could dip into the teens if it falls apart: Strategist

CNBC

Oil prices could fall under $20 a barrel if the world’s producers fail to reach an agreement on reducing output, one strategist told CNBC this week.

OPEC and its allies are set to meet via video conference on Thursday to discuss production cuts. Oil futures rose this week amid hopes of an agreement to lower supply by as much as 10 million to 15 million barrels per day.

U.S. crude futures were up 4.58% to $26.24 in Asia’s afternoon trade Thursday, while Brent was up 3.65% to $34.04.

But RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft said there are still issues to be worked out between the producers.

“It’s going to be very tricky to get the final deal put together,” she warned on “Capital Connection” on Thursday. “A lot is still in play, I think it’s still challenging to get a deal across the finish line.”

Even if a deal is reached, however, she said it is unlikely to solve the price situation immediately because of the decline in demand.

“I think this agreement’s important to turning off the taps and allowing potential recovery to happen. But we’re not going to get a quick rebound in prices in any event, because of the real demand destruction that we’re seeing because of the coronavirus.”