Analysis: As liquidity dries up, oil braces for whiplash volatility

LONDON – A $40 a barrel rise and fall in oil prices in March pushed many investors to exit the volatile trade and created the conditions for more wild price swings in the weeks ahead, traders, bankers and analysts said.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven many commodity prices to all-time highs, stretching the finances of companies worldwide that trade, process and consume the raw materials. They have had to borrow more from banks to finance their purchases and to meet cash requirements around futures and derivative positions.

Intraday volatility for some commodities has also spiked. Brent volatility is close to 80%, a level not seen since May 2020, and heating oil is at around 120%, driven by headlines ranging from peace talks between Moscow and Kiev to fresh sanctions on Russia.

The risk that accompanies sharp movements has overwhelmed many traders and investors who have been forced to reduce their exposure by either trading fewer commodities or cutting open interest in the derivatives market.

“Open interest has collapsed. The volatility was too hard to stomach,” a paper trader at a large trading firm said on condition of anonymity.

Open interest denotes the number of contracts that are active, and this figure falls when traders close more positions than are opened in a day.

“The cuts to open interest reduce market liquidity, aggravating volatility,” the International Energy Agency (IEA), the West’s energy watchdog, said on Wednesday.

The IEA said the number of open positions had collapsed across all oil futures contracts on NYMEX and ICE to levels last seen in early 2015 at the bottom of the commodity markets crash. JP Morgan said open interest across commodities fell by the most in 14 years by $71 billion in the last week, led by the energy market.

“Extreme volatility will continue. Volumes are not particularly high, therefore market reaction to fresh developments is violent in a relatively illiquid market,” said Tamas Varga from PVM Oil Associates.

MARGIN CALLS

To an extent, traders thrive in volatile markets. However, extreme volatility can bankrupt a player caught on the wrong side of a trade.

The London Metals Exchange suspended nickel trading for the first time last week as traders struggled to meet margin calls. One Chinese producer Tsingshan faces billions in losses.

On Wednesday, the European Federation of Energy Traders (EEFT), which includes oil majors and leading traders, called on governments and central banks to provide emergency assistance to avert a cash crunch.