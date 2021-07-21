ANALYSIS-Helpless bystander? Siemens Energy’s $5.9 billion wind power problem

Nasdaq

FRANKFURT – Siemens Gamesa’s SGREN.MC profit warning last week served as a painful reminder for Christian Bruch, CEO of parent Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, that there’s a big difference between owning a majority stake in an asset and having full control.

Siemens Energy holds 67% in Spanish-listed Siemens Gamesa, the world’s largest maker of offshore wind turbines, a stake it was handed by former parent Siemens SIEGn.DE as part of a spin-off last year.

But that stake gives Bruch relatively little in terms of influence, which has become an issue as problems at Siemens Gamesa’s onshore business have pushed Siemens Energy shares to eight-month lows.

That’s why Siemens Energy is carefully exploring ways to gain full control, two people familiar with the matter said, to end its role as a bystander unable to make changes.

Siemens Energy’s influence on Siemens Gamesa is limited.

Overall, it has four representatives on Siemens Gamesa’s 12-member board of directors. But only two of those are taken by Siemens Energy management board members – finance chief Maria Ferraro and Tim Oliver Holt.

And while it can theoretically block certain decisions at annual general meetings, it barely has any influence on day-to-day operations, which has drawn the ire of Bruch, who is known for swiftly addressing operational issues when they arise.