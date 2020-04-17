3 hours ago
Analysis of COVID-19-Oil and Gas Separators Market 2019-2023 | Increased Use of Oil and Gas to Boost Growth | Technavio

in Press Releases   by
 April 16, 2020 - 7:00 PM EDT
LONDON

Technavio has been monitoring the oil and gas separators market and it is poised to grow by USD 576.1 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005597/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Oil and Gas Separators Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALFA LAVAL AB, Frames Energy Systems BV, Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc are some of the major market participants. The increased use of oil and gas will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased use of oil and gas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Oil and Gas Separators Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Oil and gas separators market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Onshore
    • Offshore
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31340

Oil and Gas Separators Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our oil and gas separators market report covers the following areas:

  • Oil and Gas Separators Market Size
  • Oil and Gas Separators Market Trends
  • Oil and Gas Separators Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advances in oil and gas separation technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the oil and gas separators market growth during the next few years.

Oil and Gas Separators Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the oil and gas separators market, including some of the vendors such as ALFA LAVAL AB, Frames Energy Systems BV, Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the oil and gas separators market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Oil and Gas Separators Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist oil and gas separators market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the oil and gas separators market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the oil and gas separators market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas separators market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Onshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Offshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Horizontal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Vertical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Spherical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities
  • Advances in oil and gas separation technologies
  • Adoption of modular mini refineries

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ALFA LAVAL AB
  • Frames Energy Systems BV
  • Halliburton Co.
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • TechnipFMC Plc

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

Source: Business Wire (April 16, 2020 - 7:00 PM EDT)

