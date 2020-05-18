Analysis on Impact of COVID19-AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Oil and Gas Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market and it is poised to grow by USD 3106.16 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., FLANDERS Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nidec Motor Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp., and WEG SA are some of the major market participants. The increase in oil and gas demand will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in oil and gas demand has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market is segmented as below:
-
Type
-
Induction Motor
-
Synchronous Motor
-
Geography
-
APAC
-
MEA
-
North America
-
Europe
-
South America
AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ac electric motor sales in oil and gas market report covers the following areas:
-
AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market: Size
-
AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market: Trends
-
AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market: Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing number of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the AC electric motor sales growth in oil and gas market during the next few years.
AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., FLANDERS Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nidec Motor Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp., and WEG SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist AC electric motor sales growth in oil and gas market during the next five years
-
Estimation of the size of AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Type
-
Induction motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Synchronous motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
ABB Ltd.
-
FLANDERS Inc.
-
General Electric Co.
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
Nidec Motor Corp.
-
Regal Beloit Corp.
-
Schlumberger Ltd.
-
Siemens AG
-
Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp.
-
WEG SA
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
