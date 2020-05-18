Analysis on Impact of COVID19-AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Oil and Gas Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market and it is poised to grow by USD 3106.16 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., FLANDERS Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nidec Motor Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp., and WEG SA are some of the major market participants. The increase in oil and gas demand will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in oil and gas demand has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market is segmented as below:

Type Induction Motor Synchronous Motor

Geography APAC MEA North America Europe South America



AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ac electric motor sales in oil and gas market report covers the following areas:

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market: Size

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market: Trends

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market: Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing number of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the AC electric motor sales growth in oil and gas market during the next few years.

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., FLANDERS Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nidec Motor Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp., and WEG SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist AC electric motor sales growth in oil and gas market during the next five years

Estimation of the size of AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market

