Analysis: U.S. coal companies struggle to cash in on Europe crunch

Yahoo Finance

WASHINGTON – U.S. coal producers are seeking to boost exports to cash in on soaring prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but face big headwinds including shipping bottlenecks, labor shortages, and a dismal long-term outlook discouraging investments in new mines.

The outlook means the United States, which holds the world’s biggest reserves of coal, is unlikely to play a major role in international efforts to expand shipments of the fuel to Europe ahead of an expected European Union ban on Russian imports this August to punish Moscow for the invasion.

It also means the rally in global coal prices is unlikely to pull the U.S. coal industry out of a more than decade-long tailspin driven by federal and state efforts to slash carbon emissions that have led utilities to replace coal with cleaner-burning natural gas, and solar and wind power. U.S. President Joe Biden has set a goal to decarbonize the U.S. power grid by 2035 to fight climate change.

“The ability of U.S. companies to respond (to the price rally) has been limited by logistics challenges, like most industrial activity at the moment,” said Ted O’Brien, managing partner and chief commercial officer at Oluma Resources, a Pittsburgh-based marketer of the fuel, citing clogged railroads, labor shortages and the availability of new equipment.

Ernie Thrasher, chief executive of Xcoal Energy & Resources, a coal marketer, estimated that bans on Russian coal could remove 114 million tons a year from global markets, but that the United States would be poised to fill less than a tenth of that given the lack of investment in the U.S. industry.

“That’s really the issue,” said Thrasher. “There’s been virtually no capital invested in the industry since 2015,” he said adding Europe was likely to rely most heavily on other countries like Colombia, Indonesia, South Africa, and Australia to replace Russian coal.

U.S. coal production year-to-date is up 3.8% from the same period in 2021 at about 203.7 million short tons, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, marking a slight recovery from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic when output hit the lowest level since 1965.