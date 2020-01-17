Analytical Instrumentation Market for Oil & Gas: Upstream & Downstream Report 2019 – Demand for Oil is Currently Declining Due to Macroeconomic Trends; Demand for Natural Gas is Surging

This report evaluates the global analytical instruments market in the oil and gas and other closely related industry, such as environmental testing for refinery waste and utilities/power generation. In this report, the oil and gas industry is categorized into upstream, midstream, and downstream, in which different testing applications are observed. The analytical instrument market in this report includes laboratory benchtop, portable, and process-scale instruments utilized in oil & gas applications.
The oil and gas industry as a whole remains the largest single source of energy in terms of global consumption. Fossil fuels, including coal, make up more than 80% of the world's energy supply. Despite conservation efforts and research into alternative fuel sources, even the most optimistic' scenarios for reducing global dependence on fossil fuels show oil and gas dominating the energy landscape for many decades.
Although demand for oil is currently declining due to macroeconomic trends, demand for natural gas is surging. Gas accounted for nearly half of the world's growth in energy demand, with most of the higher consumption coming from China and the United States. Thanks to the shale gas boom, especially in the US, there are abundant supplies of natural gas that drives down the price while encouraging the shift away from coal-fired power generation.
Instrumentation is critical to the exploration, development, production, processing, and delivery of oil and gas products, and it also has crucial roles to play in plant and worker safety, and monitoring and testing of fuels. Beyond the realm of energy, oil is also important as an industrial lubricant, and there is significant testing in this aspect of the oil and gas industry as well. As the leading provider of market research on analytical instrumentation, this report has been crafted to evaluate and explain what is currently driving this important market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction A. Report Description B. Executive Summary C. Scope and Definitions D. Methodology
2. Oil & Gas Global Landscape Background A. Structure if the Oil & Gas Industry B. Supply & Demand
Global Oil Supply (Upstream)
Global Oil Supply (Downstream)
Global Oil Demand
Global Gas Supply (Upstream)
Global Gas Supply (Downstream)
Global Gas Demand
Global Oil & Gas Prices
The Oil & Gas Industry Outlook
C. Regional Trends
D. Opportunities & Threats
Market Opportunities
Market Threats
3. Market Demand
A. Overall
Overall Demand by Technique, 2018
Overall Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
Overall Demand by Region, 2018-2023
Overall Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
Overall Vendor Share, 2018
Overall Participation Matrix, 2018
B. Chromatography
Chromatography Technology Overview
Chromatography Demand by Technique, 2018
Chromatography Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
Chromatography Demand by Region, 2018-2023
Chromatography Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
Chromatography Vendor Share, 2018
Chromatography Participation Matrix, 2018
C. Mass Spectrometry
Mass Spectrometry Technology Overview
Mass Spectrometry Demand by Technique, 2018
Mass Spectrometry Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
Mass Spectrometry Demand by Region, 2018-2023
Mass Spectrometry Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
Mass Spectrometry Vendor Share, 2018
Mass Spectrometry Participation Matrix, 2018
D. Atomic Spectroscopy
Atomic Spectroscopy Technology Overview
Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Technique, 2018
Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Region, 2018-2023
Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
Atomic Spectroscopy Vendor Share, 2018
Atomic Spectroscopy Participation Matrix, 2018
E. Molecular Spectroscopy
Molecular Spectroscopy Technology Overview
Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Technique, 2018
Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Region, 2018-2023
Molecular Spectroscopy Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023
Molecular Spectroscopy Vendor Share, 2018
Molecular Spectroscopy Participation Matrix, 2018
F. Materials Characterization
Materials Characterization Technology Overview
Materials Characterization Demand by Technique, 2018
Materials Characterization Demand by Product Type, 2018-2023
Materials Characterization Demand by Region, 2018-2023
Materials Characterization Demand by Industrial Area, 2018-2023