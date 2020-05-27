Announcing the recipients of the 2020 Titan 100 – Josh Allison, CEO of JCA Companies is one of the Titan 100

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Josh Allison, CEO of JCA Companies as a 2020 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes the Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively the 2020 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 83,000 individuals and generate over $56 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 10, 2020 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.”

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation and the energy sector among many others.

The inaugural Titan 100 celebration on September 10th will be held at “The Vehicle Vault” located in Parker, Colorado. The Vehicle Vault is a unique and beautiful 20,000+ square foot gallery that houses a collection of rare and exotic automobiles from all over the world. This special cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s truly an honor to recognize this special group of leaders. We appreciate the lasting impact that each leader has made and continues to make in building organizations of significance. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Paul Leroue Partner at Wipfli.

About Titan CEO

Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, virtual and in-person, instructor-led groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our membership groups are designed to meet a CEOs unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking and executive level retreats.

Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow to be the Titans of industry.

About Wipfli LLP

With over 2,400 associates, 48 offices in the United States and two offices in India, Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Wipfli is also a member of Allinial Global, an accounting firm association of legally independent accounting and consulting firms with offices in North America and throughout the world through international members and partnerships.

The firm serves businesses of various sizes, from large public and private companies, to closely held family-owned businesses. Whether we’re helping clients streamline processes, improve performance, leverage the right technology, or increase financial success, we offer innovative, effective, and personalized services to help clients overcome their business challenges today and plan for tomorrow.

