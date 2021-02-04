Annual statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 5

SEC Form 5
|FORM 5
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|Form 3 Holdings Reported.
|Form 4 Transactions Reported.
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ANTERO RESOURCES Corp [ AR ]
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended
(Month/Day/Year)
12/31/2020
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
(Month/Day/Year)
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned at end of Issuer's Fiscal Year (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|12/28/2020
|G
|803,000(1)
|D
|$0
|9,521,526(2)(3)
|D
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|803,000(1)
|I
|See footnote(1)
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|7
|I
|See footnote(4)
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Effective December 28, 2020, the Reporting Person transferred 803,000 shares of common stock of the Issuer ("Common Stock") to his spouse, who then transferred such shares to the Warren 2020 Family Trust (the "Warren 2020 Trust"), of which the Reporting Person is trustee. The Reporting Person and members of his immediate family are the sole beneficiaries of the Warren 2020 Trust. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all shares held by the Warren 2020 Trust except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein. This transaction was undertaken by the Reporting Person for estate planning purposes.
|2. Includes 3,848,997 shares of common stock held by Canton Investment Holdings LLC ("Canton"). The Reporting Person is the managing member and 50% owner of Canton and the Reporting Peron's spouse owns the remaining 50%. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all shares held by Canton except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
|3. Includes 143,917 shares of Common Stock subject to previously granted restricted stock unit awards that remain subject to vesting.
|4. Represents shares of Common Stock previously purchased by a family member of the Reporting Person. All shares of Common Stock indicated as indirectly owned by the Reporting Person are included because of his relation to the holder. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all shares of Common Stock reported except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
|Remarks:
|Director, President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
|/s/ Alyvn A. Schopp, as attorney-in-fact for Glen C. Warren, Jr.
|02/04/2021
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
