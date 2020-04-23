3 hours ago
Bellatrix Announces Sale Transaction in Connection with its Strategic Process
16 hours ago
Talos Energy To Announce First Quarter 2020 Results On May 6, 2020 And Host Earnings Conference Call On May 7, 2020
16 hours ago
QP signs deal to reserve LNG shipyard capacity in China
16 hours ago
Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Business Update
17 hours ago
Core Lab Reports First Quarter 2020 Results From Continuing Operations:
17 hours ago
Cosmo Oil Adopts SAP® Ariba® Solutions for Procurement Efficiency

Another Monster Energy Dividend Takes a Hit

in Press Releases   by
 April 23, 2020 - 8:13 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts


Another Monster Energy Dividend Takes a Hit

Add Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) to the list of the energy sector's dividend casualties. With crude oil prices continuing to crater, the master limited partnership (MLP) is taking action to preserve cash amid the sector's worsening downturn, including slashing its sizable payout by 50%.

It's another tough break for income investors. The sector, which had treated investors to lavish payouts over the years, has been doing nothing but taking them away this year.   

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (April 23, 2020 - 8:13 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice