Anterix Names Ryan Gerbrandt as Chief Operating Officer

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it has hired Ryan Gerbrandt as Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Gerbrandt will oversee Anterix's sales, product development, marketing, operations and technology & engineering, reporting to Anterix's President, Rob Schwartz.

Gerbrandt joins Anterix from Trilliant Networks, a communications platforms and applications provider to utilities and smart cities, where he served for 13 years, most recently as Managing Director of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), after successfully overseeing other significant operational activities. Gerbrandt has dedicated his career to addressing mission critical communications issues and, prior to Trilliant, he was responsible for utility communications and control systems at Manitoba Hydro, an electric power and natural gas provider.

"Anterix is well positioned to enter the next phase of commercializing our planned private LTE offering, and having Ryan join our leadership team as our new COO strengthens our market influence," said Anterix president Rob Schwartz. "Ryan brings considerable experience and knowledge in developing and selling communications network solutions for critical infrastructure and utilities. He is uniquely qualified to drive Anterix's commercialization, and I have tremendous confidence in his ability to be a catalyst in scaling up our business opportunity."

"I am incredibly excited to join Rob and the team as Anterix embarks on its transformational commercial journey," said Anterix COO Ryan Gerbrandt. "Having spent over 18 years bringing innovative communication and application solutions to the utilities sector, I see the critical need for Anterix's private broadband offering, and I look forward to bringing this essential product to the market."

About Anterix

Anterix empowers the modernization of critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses by enabling private broadband connectivity. Our foundational spectrum enables risk mitigation and meets evolving business needs, with greater cyber security, resiliency and control. Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix is currently pursuing a regulatory proceeding at the Federal Communications Commission that seeks to modernize and realign the 900 MHz band by allowing it to be utilized for the deployment of broadband networks, technologies and solutions. Our chairman and our CEO co-founded Nextel Communications and have significant experience in telecom operations and innovative spectrum initiatives.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined under the Federal securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) the FCC's expected issuance of a final report and order realigning the 900 MHz band and (ii) Anterix's business strategies and opportunities, are based on Anterix's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual future results to differ materially from its current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the FCC may not issue a final Report and Order on a timely basis, or at all; (ii) the terms of any final Report and Order may not be favorable or may significantly delay or increase the costs required for Anterix to commercialize its spectrum assets compared to the timing and costs assumed in its business plan; and (iii) even if its FCC initiatives are successful, Anterix may not be successful in commercializing its spectrum assets to its targeted customers and markets. These and other factors that may affect Anterix's future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 4, 2020. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Anterix does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts-

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

﻿[email protected]

Aaron Edelstein

RH Strategic Communications

202-379-0547

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-names-ryan-gerbrandt-as-chief-operating-officer-301029966.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.