Antero Midstream Announces Appointment of Janine J. McArdle to the Board of Directors

DENVER, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") today announced that Janine J. McArdle has been appointed to its board of directors (the "Board") as a Class I director, effective as of March 26, 2020. Ms. McArdle is an independent director under the director independence standards set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. Ms. McArdle's appointment increases the size of the Board to nine directors, seven of whom are independent for service on the Board.

Janine J. McArdle has been an executive in the oil and gas industry for over 30 years with extensive experience in engineering, marketing, business development, finance and risk management. Ms. McArdle is founder and CEO of Apex Strategies LLC, which is a global consultancy company providing advisory services to companies engaged in the midstream and downstream sectors of the energy industry. Prior to forming her own company, Ms. McArdle was an executive officer at Apache Corporation from 2002 to 2015, serving in senior leadership positions across LNG and Global Oil and Gas Marketing. Prior to Apache, Ms. McArdle served as President and Managing Director for Aquila Europe Ltd. from 2001 to 2002 and held executive and management positions with Aquila Energy Marketing from 1993 to 2001. Ms. McArdle was a partner in Hesse Gas from 1991 to 1993. Ms. McArdle currently serves as a Director on the Board of Directors of Santos Ltd and previously served as a Director on the Boards of Halcon Resources and the Intercontinental Exchange. Ms. McArdle holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Nebraska and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston.

Paul M. Rady, Chairman and CEO of Antero Midstream commented, "We are excited to welcome Janine to the Board of Antero Midstream. Janine brings tremendous industry expertise from her senior leadership positions across a number of high quality companies. That expertise, combined with her current and past directorship roles, will provide a valuable contribution to Antero Midstream and our shareholders."

Ms. McArdle stated, "I am excited to join the Board of Antero Midstream, a leading midstream provider in one of the lowest cost natural gas basins in the world. I look forward to representing the shareholders and working closely with the Board to execute on the Company's business plan and key strategic initiatives."

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties. The Company's website is located at www.anteromidstream.com. For more information, contact Michael Kennedy — CFO of Antero Midstream at (303) 357-6782 or [email protected] .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antero-midstream-announces-appointment-of-janine-j-mcardle-to-the-board-of-directors-301031470.html

SOURCE Antero Midstream Corporation