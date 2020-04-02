Antero Resources Announces Appointment of Jacqueline C. Mutschler to the Board of Directors

DENVER, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources" or the "Company") today announced that Jacqueline C. Mutschler has been appointed to its board of directors (the "Board"), as a Class II director, effective as of March 31, 2020. Ms. Mutschler is an independent director under the director independence standards set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. Ms. Mutschler's appointment increases the size of the Board to nine directors, seven of whom are independent for service on the Board.

Ms. Mutschler has an extensive background in the oil and gas industry, previously serving as Senior Vice President and Head of Exploration and Production Technology at BP, PLC from 2006 to 2014. Prior to that, Ms. Mutschler served in a number of leadership positons at BP from 1986 to 2006 across various business segments that included U.S. Unconventional Gas, E&P Change Management Strategy and Appraisal & Developments. Her areas of focus at BP included strategy development, organizational and leadership practices to deliver new technology, digital optimization and analysis of conventional and unconventional production opportunities across the world. Ms. Mutschler currently consults as an independent executive consultant, providing advice and training for the oil and gas, technology and automotive sectors. Ms. Mutschler also currently serves on the Board of Weatherford International. Ms. Mutschler received a Bachelor of Science in Geology/Geophysics from Wright State University.

Paul M. Rady, Chairman and CEO of Antero Resources commented, "We are delighted to welcome Jackie to our Board of Directors. Her broad functional and management experience at BP combined with a significant focus on technology innovation in the oil and gas industry will serve as a valuable asset to Antero and its stakeholders."

Ms. Mutschler stated, "I am excited to join the Antero Resources Board of Directors. With a low cost, integrated asset base in one of the largest natural gas and liquids plays in the world combined with compelling ESG metrics, there is a lot of opportunity to maximize value for Antero shareholders."

Antero Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin.

