6 hours ago
Chevron, Staatsolie sign production sharing contract for Surinam’s Block 7
7 hours ago
Manchin’s bipartisan energy bill negotiations are bad news, not good, says analyst
8 hours ago
Russia accused of ‘blackmail’ after halting gas supplies to two European countries
9 hours ago
Big Oil’s huge Russia writedowns eased by cash from $100 oil
10 hours ago
Guyana in talks to build deepwater port with Abu Dhabi
11 hours ago
Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

Antero Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

