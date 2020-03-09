Anti-Aging & Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices: World Market Insights to 2024

The anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market generated $872 million in 2018 and is predicted to reach $1,612.2 million in 2024, registering a 11.2% CAGR during 2019-2024.



The market is growing due to the rising inclination toward minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, growing awareness about the safe usage and advantages of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices, and increasing medical tourism activities.



When technology is taken into consideration, the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is divided into plasma energy-based, electromagnetic energy-based, laser-based, ultrasound-based, and light-based. The largest share of 28.3% was occupied by the laser-based devices in 2018, as one of the earliest energy-based technologies adopted for aesthetic treatments for skin rejuvenation, signs of aging, and other applications was laser. Because of these factors, the laser-based division is further projected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period.



On the basis of indication, the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is bifurcated into anti-aging and skin rejuvenation. In 2018, skin rejuvenation accounted for the major share of the market. This is because energy-based procedures offer safe treatments at low costs, which is why men and women are increasingly opting for these treatments in order to improve their appearance. Attributing to these factors, this category is further predicted to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.



The increasing medical tourism is a major driving factor of the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market. The swift growth of the medical industry due to globalization has resulted in the rising awareness regarding alternatives to surgical aesthetic treatments. It has been observed that patients from developed nations, including Australia, the U.S. and the U.K., travel to countries such as South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, India, Costa Rica and Singapore in order to seek treatment, as these countries offer treatment at a lower cost than developed countries, which is further driving the market.



Another factor leading to the growth of the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is the rising inclination of people toward minimally invasive aesthetic treatments. As per a report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2014, approximately 14 million minimally invasive cosmetic treatments were performed in the U.S. Moreover, surgical cosmetic procedures have a high cost and can be medically unsafe, further leading to side effects. However, with the emergence of minimally invasive procedures, the adoption of energy-based aesthetic devices has been on the rise.



The anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is also witnessing growth due to the rising awareness about the safe utilization and advantages of these devices. The primary advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices include quicker recovery, minimal skin invasion, lesser discomfort, and fewer side-effects when compared to traditional surgical skin tightening treatments, as well as painlessness, and cost-effectiveness. In addition to this, laser-based treatments provide immediate results. Ascribed to all these factors, the demand for energy-based aesthetic devices is rising across the world.



Thus, the market is growing significantly due to the increasing awareness regarding the advantages and safe utilization of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices, growing medical tourism, and rising inclination of people toward minimally invasive aesthetic treatments.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Technology

4.1.1.1 Laser-based

4.1.1.2 Light-based

4.1.1.3 Electromagnetic energy-based

4.1.1.4 Ultrasound-based

4.1.1.5 Plasma energy-based

4.1.2 By Indication

4.1.2.1 Skin rejuvenation

4.1.2.2 Anti-aging

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Skin tightening

4.1.3.2 Fine line and wrinkle reduction

4.1.3.3 Scar treatment

4.1.3.4 Oxygenation

4.1.4 By Distribution Channel

4.1.4.1 Direct

4.1.4.2 Indirect

4.1.5 By End-user

4.1.5.1 Dermatologists/cosmetologists

4.1.5.2 Beauticians

4.1.5.3 Clinicians

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Rising inclination for an improved appearance

4.2.1.2 Growing popularity of home-use energy-based aesthetic devices

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Growing inclination toward minimally invasive aesthetic treatments

4.2.2.2 Growing medical tourism

4.2.2.3 Increasing awareness about the safe use and advantages of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices

4.2.2.4 Surge in the geriatric population

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraint

4.2.3.1 Lack of reimbursement policies

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraint on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunity

4.2.4.1 Extensive research leading to technical innovations

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Technology

5.2 By Indication

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.5 By End-user

5.6 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Brand Share Analysis

11.2.1 Cynosure Inc.

11.2.2 Syneron Medical Ltd.

11.2.3 Lumenis Ltd.

11.2.4 Solta Medical

11.2.5 Cutera Inc.

11.3 Business Model

11.3.1 Syneron Medical Ltd.

11.3.2 Cutera Inc.

11.3.3 Alma Lasers Ltd.

11.3.4 Lumenis Ltd.

11.3.5 Solta Medical

11.3.6 Cynosure Inc.

11.4 Shipment Analysis

11.5 Price Trend Analysis

11.6 Recent Strategic Developments

11.6.1 Product Launches

11.6.2 Others



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Allergan plc

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 Alma Lasers Ltd.

12.3 Syneron Medical Ltd.

12.4 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

12.5 Cutera Inc.

12.6 Hologic Inc.

12.7 Sciton Inc.

12.8 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

12.9 Venus Concept Ltd.

12.10 Lumenis Ltd.

12.11 EndyMed Medical Ltd.

12.12 LightStim

12.13 Quasar Biotech

12.14 TRIA Beauty Inc.



