Anti-frac means anti-America

Did I read that right? Yes. You did. Like many of you, I like to engage in fact based discussions about frac’ing. Like, for instance, there isn’t a “K” in the phrase “fracture stimulation”. Or, how casing design, blow out preventers, and cement bond logs work to protect groundwater.

I describe the depth of the zone vs. the depth of the fresh water. I describe that, even though I love golf, 36 million barrels a day of water are used by golf courses in the U.S. With 1,000 wells a month completed, assuming 7,500′ laterals, 10 million barrels of water (and increasingly recycled water), is used to frac wells each day. I even tell people to turn their furnace off for a day and see what happens.

I talk about CO2 being generated from consumption; about the fact that the U.S. is emitting less CO2 today than it did last year and will decrease again next year because natural gas is more efficient than coal. And, I talk about the fact that 74% of the coal fired electrical generation in the world is in Asia and maybe we should spend more time and money there.

I am not unique. Our trade associations, our advocates and our CEOs all say the same thing. And guess what, it isn’t working. That’s because nobody cares about that. They care about a narrative. Well, here’s the narrative.

The anti-frac movement in the U.S. is backed by Russia with the intention of controlling a higher percentage of global energy supply and strengthening their economy and position in the world. End of story. If you are anti-frac, you are anti-America. Here’s the proof (not that anyone needs any because it’s so obvious, isn’t it?). I’m probably going to submit it to a scientific journal for peer review and publishing.

Occam’s razor says to take the answer with fewest assumptions. Since for casing to fail and frac’ing to cause groundwater to be contaminated would take an almost impossible chain of events, it’s pretty clear. Anti-frac rhetoric is driven by the Russians to ensure that prices go up, benefiting what would then be the largest producer of oil in the World (after declines in the U.S.) and largest exporter of natural gas in Europe (who’s competitor is LNG from the U.S.). Russia wins.

Therefore: Anti-frac is anti-America. Next, I prove that 2+2 = Fish. Of course, the alternative is we could just have a discussion that talks about the BENEFITS AND CONSEQUENCES and think for ourselves…

Oil & Gas Publishers Note: David Ramsden-Wood has some outstanding points in this post, and most of them are facts. Most of the Lefties that are ready to ban frac’ing cannot think past their next free lunch. Energy companies need to be pro-active and defend themselves by having facts and an ESG plan. Supporting their efforts with facts of their efforts to reducing their impact to the environment may help. The United States is not the problem with with the world’s pollution, or perceived climate change problem. Lefties seem to forget that China is an estimated 20% of the worlds CO2 production, and the US has reduced it’s carbon footprint. I for one would look forward to do seeing David’s scientific journal. “In this environment of climate change companies need to prepare their ESG plan, or they will be defined by those without a plan.” Stu Turley