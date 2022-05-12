Apa Corp APA Trading Advice

15 mins ago
Biden scraps offshore oil auctions in Alaska and Gulf of Mexico
1 hour ago
Oil rises as supply concerns outweigh reduced demand, recession risks
2 hours ago
Gasoline, diesel prices rise to another record amid rampant inflation
4 hours ago
U.S. oil output slips as higher costs hit drillers
5 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 76 Bcf
23 hours ago
Big Oil braces for shareholder revolt over climate plans in proxy voting season

