Apache Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial and Operational Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial and operational results on its website at www.apachecorp.com or investor.apachecorp.com as well as on Twitter (@ApacheCorp).



There will be a conference call Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the results. It will be webcast from Apache’s website, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 7162078.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com .

