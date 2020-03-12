Apache Corporation Announces Revised Capital Guidance and Dividend Reduction

HOUSTON, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today announced multiple actions being taken in response to the current oil price environment. The company reduced its 2020 capital investment plan to a range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion from a previous range of $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion. Over the coming weeks, the company will reduce its Permian rig count to zero, limiting exposure to short-cycle oil projects. Activity reductions are also planned in Egypt and the North Sea. In Suriname, upon the conclusion of operations at the Sapakara West-1 exploration well, the company will proceed, as planned, to a third exploration prospect.



Additionally, Apache’s board of directors has approved a reduction in the company’s quarterly dividend per share from $0.25 to $0.025, effective for all dividends payable after today, March 12, 2020. The company will use the $340 million of cash retained annually from the dividend reduction to further strengthen its financial position. Apache has ample liquidity through its $4 billion undrawn revolver and considerable flexibility to manage the $937 million of bonds maturing between February 2021 and January 2023.

“We are significantly reducing our planned rig count and well completions for the remainder of the year, and our capital spending plan will remain flexible based on market conditions,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president. “We are also further reducing operating and overhead costs as we continue to implement our corporate redesign program, which began in the fall of 2019. These decisive actions will benefit Apache as we navigate these challenging market conditions.”

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations and objectives for Apache’s operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See "Risk Factors" in our 2019 Form 10-K and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made by Apache in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Apache undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark

Media: (713) 296-7276 Phil West

Website: www.apachecorp.com

APA-F







