Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

 May 14, 2020 - 8:46 AM EDT
HOUSTON, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Aug. 21, 2020, to stockholders of record on July 22, 2020, at a rate of 2.5 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.  

About Apache
Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Contacts
Media:                  (713) 296-7276   Phil West
Investor:               (281) 302-2286   Gary Clark

Website:               www.apachecorp.com

Source: GlobeNewswire (May 14, 2020 - 8:46 AM EDT)

