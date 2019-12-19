Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares; Sets Date for 2020 Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) has declared the regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Feb. 21, 2020, to stockholders of record on Jan. 22, 2020, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.

Apache's annual meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Central time Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel, 2001 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, Texas. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, March 16, 2020, are entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote the shares of Apache common stock held as of that date.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com .

Contacts Media: (713) 296-7276 Castlen Kennedy Phil West Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark Website: www.apachecorp.com

APA-F

