Apache Donates More Than 61,000 Trees to 54 Organizations

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) has announced the donation of over 61,000 trees to 54 partner organizations through its annual Apache Tree Grant Program. Since the program’s launch in 2005, more than 4.6 million trees have been planted with partners in 17 states. Plantings from this year’s grants began in October 2019 and will continue through May.

"Now in its 14th year, Apache’s tree grant program is one of many ways our employees and the company make lasting positive contributions to our communities,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president. “I’d like to thank our dozens of local partners who we work with to help beautify neighborhoods and support a range of conservation initiatives.”

“We are most grateful to Apache for their generous investment in trees for our campus,” said Rebecca Gentry, the University of Houston’s assistant vice president for strategic initiatives. “Improving the grounds for our campus community is a University priority, and we are delighted to partner with Apache in this endeavor. More than 100 students and staff came out to plant trees on Arbor Day – this is an act of optimism, an investment in our future.”

“This tree donation from Apache is helping to support our Communities Restoring Urban Swamp Habitat project,” said Dr. Deb Visco Abibou, the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana’s restoration program director. “As they establish roots and grow canopies, these trees will: help absorb storm surge, reducing flood risk for the communities inland of the Lake Maurepas land bridge; work in synergy with the Coastal Master Plan by setting the stage for sediment capture as river diversions come online; and build capacity to sustain this resilience by providing hands-on learning opportunities for the people who live in south Louisiana.”

Examples of this year’s projects include:

West Texas

Keep Odessa Beautiful will receive 200 trees for public land improvements, and the Levelland Chamber of Commerce will receive 50 trees for the city’s parks. The Andrews County Parks Department will receive 90 trees, and residents of Pecos will also enjoy 50 new trees in parks and other spaces through the work of the Pecos Housing Authority.

Central Texas

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will receive nearly 800 trees and 1,000 bareroot seedlings, granted to various communities throughout Central and West Texas, including Austin, El Paso, Blanco, Goliad and Brownsville. The City of New Braunfels is a recipient of 500 trees this year to benefit its city parks and recreation areas, and the City of San Marcos has been granted 300 trees for residents of the local community.

Greater Houston Area

In and around Houston, Harris County Precinct 3 will receive 4,000 trees to be planted in public parks, along trails and in roadway esplanades. Harris County Precinct 4 will receive nearly 3,300 trees for the benefit of northeast Harris County and Humble residents. The City of Houston and Trees for Houston will receive 3,100 trees combined to beautify public spaces throughout the Houston community. The Astros Golf Foundation, a new recipient in 2019, has received 135 trees to benefit the restoration of Houston’s Memorial Park Golf Course. The Galveston Island Tree Conservancy has been granted 400 trees for island residents to plant at their homes, promoting volunteerism and community involvement.

Louisiana

The NOLA Tree Project will receive 3,000 trees to give away throughout the 2019/2020 planting season. Three new recipients in Louisiana for 2019, Lafayette Central Park, the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, and the Iberia Soil and Water Conservation District, have been granted 900 trees combined to benefit city parks, restore trees in coastal areas and benefit local communities.

New Mexico

Apache is partnering with the City of Las Cruces to give away 300 trees for landowners to plant on their property during this year’s season. The City of Alamogordo, a new Apache grant recipient in 2019, will be awarded 50 trees for its local community.

