APC & CVU INVESTOR UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Class Period: February 20, 2015 - May 2, 2017 Deadline: April 20, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/apc The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the value of the Shenandoah assets and the success of the Shenandoah appraisal wells were overstated; (2) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's Shenandoah assets lacked a reasonable basis; and (4) accordingly, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) Class Period: May 15, 2018 - February 14, 2020 Deadline: April 24, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/cvu The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CPI Aerostructures' financial statements included in the Company's Forms 10-Q for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018 and 2019 incorrectly applied generally accepted accounting principles and thus revenue, net income, retained earnings, and contract assets were overstated; (2) as a result, the financial statements included in the Form 10-Qs for 2018 and 2019 and the annual report on Form 10-K for 2018 could no longer be relied upon and required restatement; (3) CPI Aerostructures lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting and effective disclosure controls and procedures as of the period during each reporting period of 2018; (4) CPI Aerostructures lacked effective disclosure controls and procedures during the third quarter of 2019; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Contact: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

