Apollo Names John MacWilliams as Operating Partner, Underscoring Firm’s Continued Commitment to Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Investing

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced the appointment of renewable energy industry veteran John MacWilliams as an Operating Partner. MacWilliams will focus on the Firm’s infrastructure and natural resources efforts, providing insight to these platforms and portfolio companies on energy transition, environmental, social and governance issues (ESG) and sustainability matters.

MacWilliams brings more than three decades of finance and investment experience to the Apollo platform. In addition to his previous leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, MacWilliams served as Associate Deputy Secretary and Chief Risk Officer of the U.S. Department of Energy in the Obama Administration. He earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School, an M.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a B.A. from Stanford University.

“John has extensive experience in infrastructure and energy finance. Having him on our investment team to work with our professionals and portfolio companies we believe will be extremely valuable, and underscores the Firm’s commitment to ESG,” said Geoffrey Strong, co-lead of Apollo’s infrastructure strategies.

“Joining Apollo’s infrastructure team comes at a pivotal time when countries across the globe recognize the urgent need to build, repair and enhance the world’s infrastructure,” MacWilliams said. “With extensive resources, relationships and expertise, Apollo is well positioned to play a leading role in infrastructure investments. I look forward to working with the team to seek to identify attractive opportunities that are environmentally responsible and create value for portfolio companies.”

In addition to the appointment of MacWilliams, Jeff Hunter and Peter Ford have also joined as Senior Advisors to the Apollo infrastructure team. Hunter is an energy executive with 25 years’ industry experience and expertise in renewables. Ford has 25 years of experience operating and investing in the port, maritime and logistics industry. The Firm also hired David Cohen as a Principal, who joins from Goldman Sachs where he spent 12 years in its Merchant Banking Division investing on behalf of its infrastructure private equity funds.

“Continuing to build our infrastructure resources further strengthens our franchise and enables us to pursue investment opportunities, including those driven by the current market dislocation. Many fundamentally strong infrastructure assets face liquidity issues from the current crisis, including demand driven transport assets such as airports and toll roads. We believe the value-focused, disciplined approach of investing at Apollo will position us well to execute on these infrastructure opportunities,” said Dylan Foo, co-lead of Apollo’s infrastructure team.

About Apollo Infrastructure

Since the Firm’s inception in 1990, Apollo-managed funds have invested more than $20 billion in infrastructure-related opportunities across multiple market cycles through credit, private equity, and real asset strategies. Apollo’s infrastructure business focuses primarily on opportunities in Communications, Midstream Energy, Transportation, and Power & Renewables (including Wind and Thermals). The business is led by Senior Partners Dylan Foo and Geoffrey Strong, supported by a dedicated team of infrastructure professionals.

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $331 billion as of December 31, 2019 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com .

Contact Information

Apollo Global Management

For investors please contact:

Gary M. Stein

Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0467

[email protected]

Ann Dai

Investor Relations Manager

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0678

[email protected]

For media inquiries please contact:

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

[email protected]