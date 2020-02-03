Approved Companies Names Leonard Camporeale as National Wholesale Director

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Approved Companies are pleased to announce and welcome Leonard Camporeale as National Wholesale Director.

Working alongside Nick Fasano and Nick Fasano Jr. of Soundview Energy, Inc., his role will be to coordinate the joint expansion of Approved's Wholesale Group.

"Approved Wholesale Group is pleased to have the opportunity to bring Lenny Camporeale onboard: an individual who is well-known and respected within the industry." Vincent Theurer, CEO of Approved Oil, continues. "We are focused on growing our Wholesale Group both to new terminal locations and new product offerings. To this point, I am confident that with the skills and experience Lenny possesses, he will bring great value both to our internal team and our growing customer base."

Prior to joining the Approved team, "Lenny" enjoyed a noteworthy career within both supply-side trading and wholesale sales. He began his career in the 1980s with Coastal Oil and Gas, where he engaged in contract negotiations and global arbitrages with foreign counterparts. After a successful tenure and wide-ranging exposure, he transitioned to management level roles within the industry, including Product Supply Risk Trading Manager at Total in the 1990s and Supply Manager at Stuyvesant Oil in the 2000s.

When Stuyvesant Oil sold its 149th Street Bronx Terminal Business to the Hess Corporation, Lenny joined Hess to focus on NY Harbor and East Coast wholesale marketing, Over the course of five years, he was able to draw upon his knowledge of supply-side trading and logistics to bring unparalleled value downstream to the wholesale markets he served. His open communication style and industry insights proved a valuable asset in growing sales and attracting mutually beneficial entrepreneurial opportunities between his customers and Hess.

Most recently, Lenny has worked for TAC Energy as a Senior Trader and United Metro Energy as a Supply Manager.

Lenny earned his BS in marketing from Manhattan College and successfully completed his Series 3 commodities exam. Outside of work, Lenny enjoys golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family.

The Approved Wholesale Group is a proud marketer of ultra-low sulfur fuel, low-sulfur fuel, residual fuel, bio-blended fuels, and biofuels. It is affiliated to the Approved Companies conglomerate of energy related companies including Approved Oil, Approved Energy, and Approved Plumbing and Fire Protection.

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Approved Oil Company has over 150 employees committed to providing each customer with exceptional customer service.

Contact:

Michelle Perrott

718-238-1050

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/approved-companies-names-leonard-camporeale-as-national-wholesale-director-300997653.html

SOURCE Approved Oil Company