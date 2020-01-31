Aqua America Declares March 2020 Dividend

The board of directors of Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2343 per share, payable on March 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record on Feb. 14, 2020.

Aqua America recently announced that its new company name, Essential Utilities Inc., will take effect on Monday, Feb. 3. Essential’s common stock will trade under the NYSE ticker symbol (WTRG) on Feb. 3.

Aqua America has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 75 years and has increased the dividend 29 times in the last 28 years.

Aqua America is the second-largest publicly traded water utility based in the U.S., and serves more than 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. Aqua America is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WTR. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information.

Following the closing of the Peoples acquisition, Essential will be one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential will be committed to proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance of water and natural gas in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.essential.co.

