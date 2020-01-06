Ara Partners Promotes Johanna Schmidtke to Managing Director

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners Group ("Ara Partners"), a Houston-based private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments, has expanded its senior management team with the promotion of Johanna Schmidtke to Managing Director. Ms. Schmidtke joined Ara Partners in December 2018 as a Principal.

"We're delighted to announce Johanna's promotion," said Troy Thacker, Managing Partner of Ara Partners. "Since joining the firm in 2018, she has made major contributions to our efforts to build a strong portfolio of companies that contribute to the decarbonization of the industrial economy."

"As a firm, we benefit greatly from Johanna's investment acumen, technical knowledge, and industry relationships," added Charles Cherington, Managing Partner of Ara Partners. "Johanna will continue to play a key role in identifying and executing on opportunities that generate attractive returns while reducing the carbon footprint of essential industries."

Ms. Schmidtke has over a decade of experience in investments and innovation in advanced materials and energy efficiency. Prior to joining Ara Partners, Ms. Schmidtke was an Investment Director at Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures ("SAEV"), the corporate venturing subsidiary of Saudi Aramco. Ms. Schmidtke also held prior roles at First Solar, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Lux Research, and the University of Texas at Austin. Ms. Schmidtke holds a PhD in Physics from the University of Cambridge and a BS in Biochemistry from the University of Arizona.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a Houston-based private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners takes a thematic approach to investing within the industrial, chemical and materials, and energy efficiency sectors by seeking to build businesses that are sustainable and compliant with ESG principles. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

