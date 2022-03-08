3 mins ago
Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis
4 mins ago
Biden says U.S. will ban Russian oil, fuels to pressure Putin on war
1 hour ago
EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year
3 hours ago
OPEC’s secretary general says continued oil and gas investment needed
21 hours ago
Uplift Solar presented at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
22 hours ago
OPEC+ policies not to blame for surge in crude prices – sources

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News

US News

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the “tragic situation unfolding in Ukraine” is making the global energy crisis worse, according to prepared remarks delivered at an industry conference Tuesday.

Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Nasser, speaking at the CERAWeek energy in Houston, echoed other energy executives in saying that the crisis exposes the mixed signals delivered by policymakers to the oil-and-gas industry amid the energy transition.

“As oil and gas investments are discouraged,” demands are being placed on our industry to increase production,” he said, according to the remarks.

Production capacity available to ease oil supply shortages is limited, he said, estimating there are about 2 million barrels, or 2% of world demand, of what he described as “effective spare capacity.”

