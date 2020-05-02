Are Oil Stocks a Good Buy Now?

While many other sectors of the stock market have recovered much of their losses, oil stocks as a group remain extremely beaten down. And that makes sense, considering that global oil demand is still down by double digits, with global travel all but halted. In the U.S., gasoline demand is down by half.

But there are some signs the economy is starting to open up in some places, and at some point in the near future, oil demand should start growing. So the next step in this chain of thought is, this is good for the oil industry, right? With the potential for an economic recovery as spring turns to summer, are beaten-down oil stocks where investors should be looking now?

