Are These Top Penny Stocks On Your List This Week?

4 Penny Stocks To Watch On Monday, March 16, 2020

In a wild turn of events on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the public during the final half-hour of the trading day. To the surprise of many, his comments helped drive a surge in the market bouncing back 9% from intra-day lows on the Dow. But what’s more, is that penny stocks benefited from the surge as well.

The main sectors taking off were biotech, mining, and energy penny stocks. The government commented on where it would be directing money. This in efforts to both support the economy as well as address the growing spread of the coronavirus.

If you missed the press conference, the President was surgical in commenting on certain initiatives that would “benefit the American people”. But, what these comments also did was drive a big boost of interest in the sectors mentioned above. While this could be another short-lived rally, it’s worthwhile to at least have a list of penny stocks put together heading into the week. In the event of a sympathy rally to drive sector-related stocks higher, preparation will be important.

Professional Investors Say Opportunities Are Here, Now

Meanwhile, you have billionaire investors saying that some stocks are being “given away” right now. In an interview on Friday, activist investor Carl Icahn said that despite the stock market being in an ongoing “state of collapse,” there are still plenty of “very cheap” stocks out there. The good and bad news from coronavirus is that the market is getting hit with massive amounts of volatility.

The obvious downside is a slide in prices for big-board stocks. But the potential upside is that this volatility is something that has brought more attention to small-cap and micro-cap stocks across the board. With the added liquidity, this coming week could be an exciting one to watch at the very least. With this in mind, so could this list of penny stocks.

Penny Stocks To Watch: IMC International Mining

While many gold stocks took a hit last week reports suggest it was based on gold’s ability to store value. In times of extreme strain, investors using gold as a store may sell some in exchange for cash. This, according to some, was a reason the gold sector consolidated a bit. However, if you look at a chart of gold prices, you’ll see on Friday the late part of the session saw a reversal in price. Could this indicate a bounce for gold and gold stocks at the start of the week?

IMC International Mining (IMIMF – Stock Report)(IMCX) is one of the main gold penny stocks we have continued to report on this year. Prices managed to rally from $0.25 to highs of $0.50. In addition, IMC stock has also continued to uphold a consistent sideways trend. That’s while other gold stocks have suffered big dips. Aside from the general speculative nature of junior gold discovery stocks, in general, IMC has also gained interest following its latest plans for a new acquisition.

This is for Thane Minerals and its 100% owned Cathedral Property located in northern British Columbia Canada. Due to the rich mineralization of the area and the past and future gold prospects within the region, Cathedral could be a significant claim for the company. The latest interest comes as IMC announced earlier this month that it plans to close on the deal by mid-March. Considering the timing of all of this, it could be one of the top gold penny stocks to watch especially considering the late afternoon move for gold prices, in general, on Friday.

Penny Stocks To Watch: Southwestern Energy Company

Southwestern Energy Co (SWN-Stock Report) is a US-based independent energy company that principally carries its business activities in the United States. Like many oil and gas stocks on Friday, SWN stock rallied toward the end of the day.

Like most energy penny stocks, SWN has been beaten down for quite some time. But over the last 5 sessions, the stock began to perk up a bit. At the start of last week, Southwestern opened the week at $1.07 and by Friday, it saw highs of $1.93 before closing at $1.77.

What could have investors paying to small-cap and US-based oil and gas stocks this week are comments made by Trump on Friday. President Trump directed U.S. energy officials to start buying “large amounts” of oil to fill up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This move would enable to government to take as much as 77 million barrels of oil off the world market. Of course, this triggered a bump in oil prices. But given the latest comments made by the White House on Sunday night, could be the case at the start of the week? As of 7:40PM EST, oil futures took a tumble. So if SWN was on your weekend watch list, this will be something to keep in mind heading into Monday’s session.

Penny Stocks To Watch: Yamana Gold

Unlike oil & natural gas futures on Sunday, gold futures gapped up from its previous session close. On Friday, futures ended the week just under $1,529. On Sunday night, gold futures jumped back above $1,550. This comes just hours after the Federal Reserve slashed the fed funds rate to between 0% to 0.25% down from a previous target range of 1% to 1.25%. Aside from coronavirus fears, economic stability is a huge focus. In low-rate and now no-rate environments, gold tends to thrive as a store of wealth and a safe haven.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see beaten up gold stocks make a move either. I discussed one earlier but in addition, Yamana Gold stock (AUY-Stock Report) may be another name to watch. While it’s up in the air as to whether or not the broader markets’ declines would bring down gold again, fundamentals could be at play. Yamana gold stock hit lows of $2.68 late last week. This is the lowest the stock has been since July of last year.

Earlier this year the company took a stance on growth. It further streamlined operations after agreeing to sell a portfolio of royalty interests and the contingent payment to be received upon declaration of commercial production. This was at its Deep Carbonates Project at the Gualcamayo gold mine. Guerrero Ventures purchased the project for $65 million.

Penny Stocks To Watch: Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU-Stock Report) was one of the powerhouses from the last few weeks. But on March 12 the company decided to announce a $20 million raise. While it was proposed as “at-the-market,” there seemed to be a big disparity between their definition and the market’s definition. The at-the-market deal was for a combined price of $1.25 per share with warrants included. On March 12th, however, shares were trading around $1.50.

Whether it took the market to fully grasp the specifics or not, shares dropped on Friday. Meanwhile, amidst the sell-off, Aytu further announced the establishment of a COVID-19 inquiry procedure. It is to ensure the company adequately responds to inbound inquires from professionals and the public according to its press release.

This comes after the company recently entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for the right to commercialize a clinically validated and commercially used coronavirus IgG/IgM Rapid Test. Considering the attention placed on testing during Trump’s speech Friday, companies like this could be a focus.

BARDA Director Rick A. Bright, recently said, “Rapid diagnostic tests are critical in this public health response. We are working with the private sector at an urgent pace to make these tests available on as many diagnostic platforms as we can in the coming weeks.”

