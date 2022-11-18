5 hours ago
Presenting company applications now being accepted for The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
5 hours ago
U.S. gas prices jump as Freeport LNG targets full restart in March 2023
6 hours ago
‘Indiscriminate use of hydrogen’ could slow the energy transition, report says
7 hours ago
Buyout firm KKR looks to sell Canadian gas producer Westbrick Energy
8 hours ago
White House announces $13 bln in funding to modernize power grids
9 hours ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 3 this week, at 782

Argentina’s state oil company YPF sees major jump in profits

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Exploration and Production (E&P) / International   by

Oil Price

Argentine state oil company YPF last week reported that its net profit for the third quarter leapt 186 percent year-on-year to $678 million, Reuters reported.

Argentina’s state oil company YPF sees major jump in profits- oil and gas 360

Source: Oil Price

The company said rising levels of production and higher oil prices drove profits. YPF’s revenue rose to $5.18 billion in the quarter, a 43 percent increase as compared to the same period last year.

The company said its revenue grew due to higher prices for gasoil and natural gas in addition to higher produc­tion levels of natural gas, diesel and jet fuel, Reuters reported.

YPF said its earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, increased 26 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to $1.53 billion as a result of “price improvements” in the company’s busi­ness sectors as well as higher hydrocarbons production despite higher costs.

YPF added that inflation and the growth of the company led its operating costs to rise 34 percent in the third quarter as compared to the same quarter last year.

Operating costs also rose in comparison to the second quarter amid higher transportation costs and costs related to the restarting of a refinery following two months of planned maintenance, Reuters reported.

Next March, Argentina is expected to restart operations of the Trans-Andean pipeline, which has not functioned since 2006, after repairs on it are completed. The pipeline has the potential to pump more than 100,000 barrels of oil per day to Chile, Juan Cruz Diaz and Macarena Michienzi of Cefeidas Group in Buenos Aires told the Energy Advisor in a Q&A published Sept. 23.

By Latin America Energy Advisor

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.