Argus appoints Neil Fleming as Senior Vice-President, Editorial

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global commodity price reporting and news service Argus has appointed Neil Fleming to head its global editorial division.

Neil has more than 30 years' experience in energy and commodities markets. He began his career in 1985 at market information provider Platts, where he worked as a market reporter, news reporter, and editor. Neil also has extensive experience as a general news journalist, as former East Africa Correspondent and South Africa Bureau Chief for news agency UPI.

While at Platts, Neil was the London-based Editor-in-Chief of its real-time oil information service from 1994, becoming global Vice-President, Editorial, from 1997 to 2002. He was then Vice-President of Strategy and Business Development until 2008. Neil won the prestigious International Association for Energy Economics' Journalism Award in 1995.

Neil became an independent editorial, markets and data consultant in 2009, working as Strategic Adviser to Reed Business Information's ICIS group until 2018, including a period as the petrochemicals and natural gas specialist's interim Head of Content from 2011-12. He has also consulted for the International Energy Agency in Paris, and for sub-Saharan African oil consultancy Citac, among others.

At Argus, Neil's role is to lead editorial strategy and to manage and develop the company's coverage of commodities markets worldwide. Almost half of Argus' 1,000 staff are reporters, based in 25 offices around the world, supported by additional individual correspondents in other global locations.

"Neil's knowledge of how to manage large, complex business information organisations is unique," Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said. "He has unrivalled understanding both of the markets Argus serves and of how to develop the quality of information that they need. We are delighted to have him on board at a time when we are expanding and broadening our expertise so rapidly."

"It is very exciting to be joining Argus right now," Neil said. "The opportunities to grow both the business and what it can offer are enormous. The next 10 years will be some of the most fascinating and challenging in history for the world's energy and commodities markets. I look forward to finding ways in which Argus can help its customers navigate those challenges."

Contact Information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Moscow: Alexey Komarov

+7 495 933 7571

Email Alexey

Houston: Melanie Cruthirds

+1 713 968 0000

Email Melanie

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with more than 1,000 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 25 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argus-appoints-neil-fleming-as-senior-vice-president-editorial-300990177.html

SOURCE Argus Media