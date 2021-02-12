14 seconds ago
Army Corps attorneys withdraw from Dakota Access Pipeline case
55 mins ago
Oil edges higher but demand fears set in
19 hours ago
WATCH REPLAYS: The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
20 hours ago
U.S. energy regulator to create environmental justice position: chairman
21 hours ago
Oil market rebalancing will soon set stage for more OPEC+ supply: IEA
21 hours ago
1×1 MEETINGS STILL OPEN: The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom

Army Corps attorneys withdraw from Dakota Access Pipeline case

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Natural Gas News / Pipeline News   by

Reuters

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said two attorneys representing it in an ongoing legal battle involving the Dakota Access Pipeline are withdrawing from the case, according to court filings.

Army Corps attorneys withdraw from Dakota Access Pipeline case- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Jeffrey Bossert Clark Sr and Eric Allen Grant, who represented the Army Corps, are withdrawing from the case between the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Corps, the filing said. It is unclear why they are leaving the case.

The Standing Rock tribe has sued, seeking the line’s closure. The Dakota Access Pipeline runs from North Dakota’s shale region to the Midwest and under a water source used by the tribe.

A judge for the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia granted the Corps’ request earlier this week to delay a hearing until April related to permits granted for the line’s operator, Energy Transfer LP.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.