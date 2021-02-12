Army Corps attorneys withdraw from Dakota Access Pipeline case

Reuters

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said two attorneys representing it in an ongoing legal battle involving the Dakota Access Pipeline are withdrawing from the case, according to court filings.

Jeffrey Bossert Clark Sr and Eric Allen Grant, who represented the Army Corps, are withdrawing from the case between the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Corps, the filing said. It is unclear why they are leaving the case.

The Standing Rock tribe has sued, seeking the line’s closure. The Dakota Access Pipeline runs from North Dakota’s shale region to the Midwest and under a water source used by the tribe.

A judge for the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia granted the Corps’ request earlier this week to delay a hearing until April related to permits granted for the line’s operator, Energy Transfer LP.