Arrivalist Announces Several Promotions

Arrivalist, the leading location intelligence platform in the Travel industry, is pleased to announce several promotions across its marketing, sales, account service and engineering teams:

Matt Clement, CDME, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Marketing,

Ktimene Axetell has been promoted to Vice President, Insights,

Carson Gregory has been promoted to Engineering Manager,

Andrew Tran has been promoted to Manager, Data Science,

Michael Hansberry has been promoted to Account Director and

Catherine Ostuni has been promoted to Marketing Manager.

Cree Lawson, Founder and CEO, said, “We are proud of the extraordinary team we are building at Arrivalist and I am pleased to announce these well-deserved promotions. Matt and Ktimene have each been vital to the growth of the Arrivalist brand, pushing forward product development initiatives and most importantly, strengthening our client relationships. Carson and Andrew have been instrumental in making critical updates to our platform’s capabilities and user interface, while Michael and Catherine have made substantial contributions to the success of our account service and marketing teams. These outstanding professionals have strengthened our unique culture and our ability to provide the best possible service to our 150+ clients worldwide. I am tremendously excited to see what they will accomplish next.”

Matt Clement was promoted to Senior Vice President, Marketing. Matt joined Arrivalist in 2017 as Director for Marketing & Industry Relations. He was promoted to Vice President, Marketing & Business Development in 2018. In the last three years, Matt has been directing the company’s efforts in marketing, business development and account service. He is a thought leader throughout the travel and tourism industry and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors for Destinations International and the Texas Tourism Industry Association. Prior to Arrivalist, Matt held leadership positions in tech, DMO and casino gaming organizations including Adara, Visit Fort Worth, and Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Matt earned his Certified Destination Marketing Executive accreditation from Destinations International and a B.A. in Aviation Business Management from Henderson State University.

Ktimene Axetell was promoted to Vice President, Insights. Ktimene joined Arrivalist in 2018 as Director, Destination Insights. Since joining Arrivalist, Ktimene has spearheaded initiatives in both product development and account services. She is widely recognized in the travel and tourism industry as a pioneer in destination sustainability and has also been credited with the creation of several new partnerships between Arrivalist and leading providers in the connected device space. Prior to joining Arrivalist, Ktimene held leadership positions at Amelia Island and agency and tech organizations including Razorfish, Napster, and Sony Pictures Digital. Ktimene earned her B.A. in Economics from the University of Virginia and an M.A. in Economics and Communications from the Universita della Svizzera italiana (USI), where she authored a research study in collaboration with United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Carson Gregory was promoted to Engineering Manager. Carson joined Arrivalist in 2017 as Senior Software Engineer. Carson has successfully orchestrated automations to simplify complex geographic data workflows; optimizing aggregate analysis on trillions of datapoints; and simplifying user experiences while maintaining a highly flexible analytics platform. Prior to joining Arrivalist, Carson was a Lead Engineer at InfoScout (acquired, now Numerator). Carson received his B.A. in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from New York University.

Andrew Tran was promoted to Manager, Data Science. Andrew joined Arrivalist in 2018 as a Data Scientist. He was promoted later that year to Data Science Team Lead. Andrew led efforts to improve and optimize ETL processes for current and new products while developing new algorithms for use in data cleaning, user classification and user normalization. Prior to joining Arrivalist, Andrew held multiple data analyst and application support roles at GasDay, a natural gas demand forecasting firm. Andrew earned his B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Marquette University and an M.S. in Computational Sciences from Marquette University.

Michael Hansberry was promoted to Account Director. Michael joined Arrivalist in 2018 as Strategic Insights Manager. Michael has managed more than 25 Arrivalist clients, including the creation of critical new analytical insights. Michael has become a respected public speaker during his time at Arrivalist, providing thought leadership on several occasions, including an engagement this year at the Arizona Governor’s Conference on Tourism, where his presentation received the top overall rating by conference attendees. Prior to joining Arrivalist, Michael held positions in account service, insights management and marketing strategy at Lippe Taylor and Deep Focus. Michael earned his B.A. in Communication, Journalism and Related Programs from Auburn University.

Catherine Ostuni was promoted to Marketing Manager. Catherine joined Arrivalist in 2018 as Sales and Marketing Associate. Catherine has successfully managed the company’s involvement in more than 100 travel and tourism industry events, including planning, logistics and client outreach. Additionally, Catherine has provided critical support to the sales and marketing team including day to day management of Salesforce, email marketing and client agreements. Catherine earned her B.S. in Hospitality Administration from Boston University.

About Arrivalist

Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the Travel industry. The company uses mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 Cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the top 10 US Theme Parks, use these insights to inform media strategy, operations, and destination development.

Arrivalist is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco and Toronto

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005037/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020