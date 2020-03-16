As oil prices tank, BP CFO warns demand could be negative in 2020

The tension between OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC leader Russia arose after a recent breakdown in negotiations over oil production cuts in response to the outbreak. Riyadh subsequently vowed to ramp up production at sharply discounted prices for April.

Gilvary suggested that activity beyond this year would depend on what “the new normal” becomes for businesses.

“We have got a demand side shock and then you also have the combined issue of a significant amount of oil now coming on the market in April, so the direction of the oil price can only go in one direction, and that is down,” he said.

Gilvary said that at present, BP was starting from a “much stronger financial position” in terms of costs and capital flexibility than when Brent prices fell to $28 per barrel in 2016.

“In our targets for 2021, we had the company balanced at around $40 per barrel Brent, which was the key five-year target we put in place four years ago. We are on track for that,” Gilvary said, adding that BP’s capital was currently running at around $15 billion and could be taken down by up to 20% this year if necessary.