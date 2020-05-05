asia-markets:-asian-markets-gain,-despite-hong-kong-economy-posting-worst-quarter-since-1974

Asian markets gained in early trading Tuesday, though many of the region’s largest indexes were closed for holidays.

rose 0.5% after an official report found Hong Kong’s economy shrank 8.9% year-over-year in the first quarter, its worst showing since 1974. While saying the coronavirus outbreak appears to be under control locally, “the external environment is still very challenging,” Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a statement. “Going forward in the second quarter, we believe that even if there is improvement, the improvement will be gradual and small.”