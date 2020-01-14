Asia Markets: Asian markets mixed after U.S. elevates China from currency manipulator

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, after the U.S. said China is no longer a currency manipulator ahead of the signing of a “phase one” trade agreement this week.

The U.S. Treasury Department stepped back from the decision it made last year, saying in a statement that it “has determined that China should no longer be designated as a currency manipulator at this time.”

The U.S. and China are expected to sign a “phase one” trade deal Wednesday in Washington, which the Treasury Department said will include enforceable commitments by China to refrain from currency devaluation and not target its exchange rate for competitive purposes.

“Investors’ unquenchable appetite for stocks is in hyperdrive, triggered by a further thawing in U.S.-China trade tension,” Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist for AxiTrader, wrote in a note.

Japan’s Nikkei

gained 0.7% as traders returned from a holiday Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index

gave up early gains and was last down about 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite

was about flat and the Shenzhen Composite

dipped slightly after data showed China’s exports rose 5% in 2019 on yuan terms, the slowest growth in three years. South Korea’s Kospi

rose 0.4%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan

, Singapore

, Malaysia

and Indonesia

were mostly positive. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200

advanced 0.7%.

Among individual stocks, Sony

Fast Retailing

and SoftBank

advanced in Tokyo trading, while Nissan

sank. In Hong Kong, casino operators Galaxy Entertainment

and Sands China

rose, while AAC

and Geely Automobile

fell. LG Electronics

and SK Hynix

advanced in South Korea, and Taiwan Semiconductor

gained in Taiwan. Beach Energy

and Rio Tinto

rose in Australia.

On Monday, the S&P 500 index

rose 22.78 points, or 0.7%, to 3,288.13. The Nasdaq composite

climbed 95.07 points, or 1%, to 9,273.93, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

gained 83.28 points, or 0.3%, to 28,907.05.

Benchmark crude oil

rose 13 cents to $58.21 a barrel, after falling 96 cents to $58.08 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude oil

, the international standard, rose 19 cents to $64.39 a barrel.

The dollar

rose to 110.09 Japanese yen from 109.89 yen on Monday.